Advertisement

Time-lapse videos show how quickly construction workers set up the structures.



Many time-lapse videos show how quickly the 1,000-bed hospitals are built.

Advertisement

Several videos show the shockingly fast construction of two hospitals in China’s quarantine region of Wuhan to combat the deadly outbreak of the coronavirus.

??????? ??? 25 ????? ?????? .. ???? ????? ????? “??? ???? ???? »? ???? ?? ???? ?????????? ??????? ????? ?????? ???????? ?????? ?????? ?????? ?? ??????? ??? ??? ???????? ??? ?? ?????? ??????? ??? ????? ?????? Huoshenshan ?????? ????? ??? 3 ??????? ??????? Leishenshan ??? 6 ??????. pic.twitter.com/m9iGtqcL3u

– ???? (@MSDAR_NEWS) February 1, 2020

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AUYIXKvbMTw (/ embed)

According to the People’s Daily, around 10 million people tuned in to watch the live stream of the entire construction process of the two hospitals. Individual time-lapse videos show how quickly construction workers build structures.

The time-lapse video shows the construction of the Leishenshan provisional hospital for # coronavirus patients in Wuhan. 55% of the construction work has been completed. The hospital is expected to receive patients on February 6. Pic.twitter.com/J0ko3iMety

– People’s Daily, China (@PDChina), January 31, 2020

In the video: The construction of the Leishenshan hospital, which specializes in treating patients with nCoV2019, is underway. Around 4,900 people and 1,000 construction machines work on the site. The hospital will provide 1,600 beds. pic.twitter.com/x5MoWh2cxn

– People’s Daily, China (@PDChina), January 31, 2020

Huoshenan Hospital will open on February 3rd with a capacity of 1,000 beds. The Leishenshan Hospital, on the other hand, is scheduled to open on February 5 with a capacity of 1,300 beds. The former was built on Friday, the latter on Monday.

The two hospitals are about 40 km apart.

The two hospitals are rapidly being built to deal with Wuhan coronavirus cases. Some doctors in the region report overcrowded hospitals and lack of medical equipment due to the epidemic.

Advertisement