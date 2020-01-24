advertisement

Big Little Lies’ Nicole Kidman swaps Monterey for Manhattan in HBO’s upcoming limited series The Undoing from six episodes. The taxi driver dropped the first trailer for the dramatic thriller on Friday, which reunited Kidman with her BLL author / EP David E. Kelley and thematically found the duo in a somewhat familiar area (i.e. a privileged, seemingly perfect existence is lost).

Based on the novel by Jean Hanff Korelitz you should know, The Undoing Kidman and Hugh Grant play as Grace and Jonathan Fraser, a Manhattan couple whose idyllic life is shaken by “a violent death and a chain of terrible revelations”. official logline. “After a widespread and very public catastrophe and horrified by the way she didn’t follow her own advice, Grace has to cut one life and create another for her child and family.”

The cast also includes Edgar Ramirez, Lily Rabe and Donald Sutherland. Susanne Bier (The Night Manager) directed all six episodes.

First watch the trailer above and then hit the comments with your snappy judgments.

