Cynthia Erivo just received an Oscar for playing the American heroine Harriet Tubman – and now we’re seeing her as Queen of Soul for the first time.

National Geographic has released the first teaser for the third season of the Biopic Anthology Genius. Erivo can be seen as the legendary singer Aretha Franklin. (The teaser premieres on Sunday’s Oscars show on ABC, where Erivo is nominated twice for Best Actress and Best Original Song for Harriet.) In the teaser you can see above, Aretha records some of her legendary hits and basking in the spotlight … but we also see them suffering from domestic quarrels and childhood trauma. (Emmy winner Courtney B. Vance plays the main role as Aretha’s father.)

“What kind of music do you really want to make, Miss Franklin?” Producer Jerry Wexler asks her.

Aretha’s answer? “I want to make hits, Mr. Wexler.”

Do you want to hear more Genius: Aretha premieres on Monday May 25th at 9 / 8c at NatGeo. Press PLAY at the top for a quick look, then press Hit the comments and tell us: does Erivo look the part?