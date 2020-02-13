The queen of hip-hop and a politician from Queens are among the “special guest judges” who come to RuPaul’s Drag Race in season 12.

VH1 released the full list of guest judges on Thursday, starting with Nicki Minaj in the season premiere (February 28, 8 / 7c). Other big names include Whoopi Goldberg, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Chaka Khan, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Jeff Goldblum, Daisy Ridley, Thandie Newton, Olivia Munn, Rachel Bloom, Daniel Franzese, Jonathan Bennett and Winnie Harlow.

This announcement was accompanied by the official season 12 trailer, which gave us a taste of the readings, lip dubbing, and facial tears.

The baker’s dozen queens vying for America’s Next Drag Superstar include Aiden Zhane (Acworth, Georgia), Brita (New York, NY), Crystal Methyd (Springfield, MO) and Dahlia Sin (Los Angeles, California). ), Gigi Goode (Los Angeles, California), Heidi N. Closet (Ramseur, NC), Jackie Cox (New York, NY), Jaida Essence Hall (Milwaukee, Wisconsin), Jan (New York, NY), Nicky Doll ( New York, NY), Rock M. Sakura (San Francisco, California), Sherry Pie (New York, NY) and Widow Von’Du (Kansas City, MO). Click here to take a closer look at the participants this season.

In addition to season 12, VH1 recently ordered a fifth episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. A release date and cast have yet to be announced.

Click PLAY in the video above to get an idea of ​​what Drag Race Season 12 has in store Leave a comment below with your thoughts. Which judge are you most looking forward to? And do you recognize early leaders in this fresh harvest of queens?