SIMILAR POSTS

Kate and Toby aren’t exactly fighting in this exclusive clip from This Is Us. But they don’t argue either, so we feel a little shaky.

“One Hell of the Week: Part Three” (NBC, 9 / 8c) – directed by Justin Hartley – records Kate’s experience the same week Randall kicked a guy into the floor (as we saw in episode 11) and) slept with Madison (which took place in episode 12).

The above clip starts at 11:17 a.m.California time. During this time, Randall surprised his intruder on the east coast and Kevin missed Sophie’s many calls on his Hollywood film set. Kate and Toby are in bed, but Tobes is still very excited about realizing that Baby Jack saw the lights in the kitchen that night.

In his online research, Toby came across the story of a Minnesota girl who benefited from gene therapy. He is totally amazed at how the girl regained 30 percent of her eyesight. “If my son could see 30 percent of me, I would be thrilled,” he enthuses.

Kate is happy, her husband is happy … but she wants to be very clear with him. “Before you go to this rabbit growing area, this type of therapy will not work for Jack,” she says, pointing out the differences in the conditions of the children. And just like that, they’re back at his earlier comment on how their son’s blindness makes him sad.

In the video above, press PLAY to play the discussion, then click the comments: What do you think about Kate and Toby’s rough spot?