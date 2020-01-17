advertisement

The new year is barely going on, but Freeform – like drugstores everywhere – is really looking forward to Valentine’s Day. With this in mind, the cable network released a clip on Friday from its original gay V-Day film The Thing About Harry.

The film follows high school enemies Sam (Jake Borelli, Grey’s Anatomy) and Harry (newcomer Niko Terho) who are forced to share a car ride to their home town in Missouri to celebrate an engagement party with a friend on Valentine’s Day. The turn? Harry has come out in the years since high school; Sam, as we learned in the video, did this much earlier.

The couple spend the night together in a roadside motel, where we can find them in the preview above. “So, did you really not know?” Harry wonders, cracking a beer. “I really didn’t,” Sam replies, which leads to a nice conversation about how everyone looks at each other in their youth.

“The truth is, I admired you,” Harry tells his nervous road trip companion. “You were on the road and lived in Missouri. I was just too scared. “

Britt Baron (GLOW) and Karamo (Queer Eye) play the main roles. Peter Paige (The Fosters) has a double duty: he directs and appears in the film as Sam’s loving roommate Casey.

The premiere of The Thing About Harry is on Saturday February 15th at 8 / 7c. See you, Check out the official poster below, click the clip at the top of this post, and then click the comments: Are you planning a Valentine’s Day weekend with Harry and Sam?

