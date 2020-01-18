Video: The Rock breaks the silence about father's death - News

advertisement

He placed a moving tribute to his father on Instagram.



Actor and former WWE wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson placed a moving tribute to his deceased father, wrestler Rocky Johnson.

On his Instagram, @therock, Johnson said that his father, who died Wednesday at the age of 75 in his home in Florida, “led a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and left everything in the ring.”

His post consisted of a video of his father’s introduction to one of his periods at WWE (then WWF), with Dwayne as a young boy sitting on the ring.

“I am in pain. But we both know that it is only pain and it will pass,” he says to his father in the long caption. “Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it is time to move on, because I have to feed my family and work.”

I love you. You broke color barriers, became a ring legend, and dragged your way through this world. I was the boy who sat on the seats, watching and worshiping you, my hero from afar. The boy you brought up to always be proud of our cultures and proud of who and what I am. The boy you raised with the greatest love. The intense work. The hard hand. The adoring boy who only wanted to know your best qualities. Who then grew into a man who realized that you had other deeply complicated sides that needed to be held and understood. Son to father. Man to man. Then my admiration turned to respect. And my empathy turned into gratitude. Thank you for giving me life. Thank you for giving me the valuable lessons of life. Dad, I wish I had one more shot to tell you, I love you, before you crossed over to the other side. But you were torn away from me so quickly without warning. Disappeared in an instant and never come back. I have pain. But we both know that it is only pain and that it will pass. Now I will carry your mana and work ethic with me, because it is time to move on, because I have to feed my family and work. Finally, I want you to let your groundbreaking soul rest, Soulman. Pain-free, regret-free, satisfied and at ease. You lived a very full, very hard, barrier-breaking life and you left everything in the ring. I love you daddy and I will always be your proud and grateful son. Rest high. #ripsoulman #rockyjohnson ??

Dwayne Johnson famously took his ring name as a wrestler, “The Rock,” as a reference to his father.

Rocky Johnson, born Wayde Douglas Bowles, was a Canadian professional wrestler.

After his work he was known as ‘Soulman’ as half of ‘Soul Patrol’, the first black tag team in professional wrestling. He was also the first black Georgia Heavyweight Champion, and famously sparred with legendary boxers Muhammad Ali and George Foreman.

