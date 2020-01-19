Video surfaces from DaBaby that supposedly put their paws on hotel employees The latest hip hop news, music and media

advertisement

DaBaby I have just gotten over a legal issue in Miami, but it seems like other incidents in the past will continue to haunt him as his fame grows. Video footage of an argument with a hotel employee in December has now surfaced, although the Charlotte rapper has not yet been charged.

TMZ reports that the video from a surveillance camera in a Beverly Hills hotel represents the moment when the worker was reportedly looking for a photo of DaBaby but was shot down. According to TMZ’s findings, DaBaby and his crew came into contact with the worker for unknown reasons and put the press on the man.

The video took place on December 19, a day after DaBaby rocked at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles. A DaBaby lawyer told TMZ: “[a] Any measures taken by DaBaby were likely to be self-defense because he remembered the events. We have no further comment until the video is thoroughly checked.”

This continues a pattern from DaBaby and his idiots who are reported to put their hands on fans just to hold on for a moment. The police were not alerted to the December incident, although this could change if the victim presses the matter.

Photo: Getty

