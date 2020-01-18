advertisement

Lena Luthor will be woken up in Supergirl (The CW, 9 / 8c) on Sunday.

Karas Frenemy is reunited in TVLine’s exclusive clip from the first episode after “Crisis on Infinite Earths” with her mysteriously undead brother. But even after Lena recovers from the shock that Lex was resuscitated, the surprises keep coming.

“In this world, we at LuthorCorp and the DEO work together to make the world a better place,” says Lex. At this point, Lena immediately concludes: “I’m in hell.”

Of course, Lena isn’t the only person who has trouble accepting Lex as one of the good guys. Even after Kara fought the anti-monitor with him, it is difficult for her to believe that her cousin’s arch-enemy has uncovered a new leaf.

Speaking of family reunion, the sequel to Sunday’s strange title “The Bottle Episode” also welcomes Meaghan Rath – the real sister of Jesse Rath (also known as Brainy) – as a female Brainiac-5. As seen in the trailer of the episode, Rath’s character Supergirl asks: “If you want to save your world, you have to work with Lex Luthor.” (Gulp.)

