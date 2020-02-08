SIMILAR POSTS

On Saturday evening this week, Pete Davidson’s Chad received a one-on-one Drag & Drop private lesson from moderator RuPaul.

RuPaul looked for the “future of resistance” during a photo shoot and turned his attention to Chad. He noticed the unlikely superstar: “There is a queen in you. She only needs a crown. Do you understand what I mean?” Of course Chad got a giggle from near the last word to “sperm”.

Then it was time to get to work when RuPaul led Chad through a tripartite plan to make him someone who deserved to win the drag race. The first step, also known as The Tuck, left Chad a little confused about where his “trash” is going. “Glue it up and down, not up and down,” RuPaul corrected him. In step two, The Look, Chad turned into a shimmering V-neck dress that was complemented by some chicken cutlets.

The completion of the transformation was The Face. “Crack your lips like you’re about to kiss,” RuPaul ordered, after which Chad tried to kiss him without realizing that RuPaul was married and a man.

Finally, it was time to feel the imagination and synchronize the lips in full drag clothes. But when Chad tried to “anger this walk” and turn to handicraft services, RuPaul knew that “some horses were born to run wild”.

As a steadfast idiot, Chad debuted as a character in April 2016 when a conflicting housewife’s interest in pool cleaning (played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus). Since then, his adventures have been to ward off the progress of a sexually curious college professor (Benedict Cumberbatch), to be asked to lead a fantasy kingdom, to bid fierce bids at a bachelor auction, and to consider a successful surgeon (Jessica Chastain) to dismiss a career and frustrate a local serial killer. Before the appearance this weekend, he appeared as a roadie, who aroused all sorts of wishes in Jennifer Lopez.

