RuPaul’s Saturday Night Live Hosting debut was anything but a burden.

In his honor, the Emmy laureate Drag Race was an enthusiastic moderator, whose energy was evident throughout the show. However, the sketches were only mediocre. Apart from a pit stop in a children’s library and a digital short film in search of Drag ‘s next “Es” girl, nothing felt written for Ru.

However, it was a great night for Pete Davidson, who starred alongside Ru in the short film above, and for lead actress Chloe Fineman, who finally got a chance to shine with the weekend update.

BEST: THE LIBRARY

This library was open to business when Ru passed by to teach the children the importance of “reading” – also known as casting shadows. What followed was a tickling roast of classic literary characters, including Eloise (“You need to call reception and get hot oil treatment for this broom on your head!”), Madeline (“Girl, you better paint France properly!” ) And The Very Hungry Caterpillar (“What’s wrong with your foundation? Why do you look so orange? And your body is green, girl. Jump off!”).

BEST: CHAD & RUPAUL

“Drag needs someone new,” but it probably won’t be Pete Davidson’s dim alter ego. As soon as he missed this walk, Chad was the first to offer handicraft services. Nevertheless, his short-lived stay as Rus’ protégé was a cry. (Check it out here.)

BEST: CHLOE FINEMAN AT THE 2020 OSCARS

Fineman finally made a name for himself with this superb update storefront, which contained a number of overlaid impressions, including Renée Zellweger as Judy Garland, Laura Dern as Renata Klein from Big Little Lies and – my personal favorite – Meryl Streep as Little Women’s Aunt March with the exclamation “Florence Pugh!”

BEST: BOOP-IT

This commercial parody started slowly and then went to an extremely dark place when the popular toy for an ex-father who can’t keep his priorities at bay became an object of obsession.

BAD: FAMILY CHARADES

A round of charades was destroyed when Rus’ family refused to comply with the rules of the game. That was pretty much the only joke here. The reactions of the opposing team were not very funny and the sketch was too low in energy for the post-monolog slot.

WORST: THIRSTY COPS

Ru and Ego Nwodim formed an excellent couple. In fact, it was her delivery that kept me from advancing this unnecessary sequel to the 2018 sketch, in which Leslie Jones acted as Nwodim’s officer colleague and Seth Meyers as the driver who was forced to endure her prickly pickup lines.

What were your favorite sketches this week? And what did the brand miss? Check out all the highlights (and lowlights) above and then rate the episode in our survey.