Saturday Night Live started its first episode of 2020 by bringing back a classic performer and a little bit of hell.

The Cold Open started harmless enough to resume former SNL star Jon Lovitz (1985–1990) as a witness to the impeachment of Alan Derschowitz. Sure, there were a few jokes about the lawyer’s connection with controversial figures like O.J. Simpson and Jeffrey Epstein, but it was relatively tame … until Derschowitz died and went to hell.

It got a little crazy here. The Devil (played by Kate McKinnon) proved to be a huge fan of Derschowitz’s work and started in Fan Girl mode immediately after his arrival. Damn, the Dark Lord even managed to book Derschowitz as a guest on his political podcast – of course Satan has a political podcast.

Derschowitz also met some well-known faces in hell, including Progressive’s Flo (played by Heidi Gardner), the guy who wrote “Baby Shark” (played by Bowen Yang) and the recently deceased Mr. Peanut (played by Mikey Day).

But none of Derschowitz’s forces had a greater response than Epstein, played by host Adam Driver. When asked what he’s been doing lately, Epstein replied, “Just hang out.” And that joke didn’t even make the uncomfortable audience gasp.

Driver was a guest at the premiere in the mid-season of SNL for the third time. The Oscar-nominated star of Marriage Story was a guest in 2016 (with the musical guest Chris Stapleton) and in 2018 (with Kanye West).

NBC recently announced that NFL superstar JJ Watt will host the episode next week, along with first-time musical guest Luke Combs. A little more exciting is that RuPaul will make its SNL hosting debut on February 8th. Justin Bieber will perform on the Studio 8H stage for the third time.

The video of the sketch will be added as it becomes available. Your thoughts on this week SNL Opener? Add a comment below.

