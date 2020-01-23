Video shows woman being attacked, robbed while cleaning the snow from the car in Chicago

advertisement

CHICAGO (WGN) – Police alert residents in Chicago’s Belmont-Cragin district after a woman was attacked and robbed while cleaning the snow from her car.

Security images show a 48-year-old woman cleaning the snow from her car on the 3000 block off North Keating Avenue on Thursday morning around 7 AM. The video shows her attacker approaching from behind. The attacker then throws her to the ground and snatches some of her possessions before she flees the scene, according to police.

At one point, a witness went out of a house, got into a car, and drove off trying to follow the culprit, police said. The perpetrator then dropped the victim’s belongings and pulled out a knife.

advertisement

Related: “We live in this company,” says the owner of the corner shop in Portsmouth who has been robbed three times

The woman got her things back after the robber left.

Officials have not provided a description of the suspect. No further information has been provided.

. (TagsToTranslate) news

advertisement