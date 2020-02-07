Pakistani stallions lost 10 wickets to India to retire from the World Cup in the semi-finals.



Former Pakistani Pacer Shoaib Akhtar has classified the U-19 semi-final show against India as “immature” and says his cricket board can ask former players like him, Mohammad Yousuf and Younis Khan for help.

Pakistan had to give up 172 minutes and then it was a no-brainer for centurion Yashasvi Jaiswal, who remained undefeated at 105 while Divyaansh Saxena didn’t drop out at 59, as India won over 176 over 35.2.

“Don’t lose heart. You have to learn from mistakes. These are not setbacks, they are opportunities. Well done when you reach the semi-finals, but the better team won,” said Akhtar on his YouTube channel.

Akhtar described Pakistan’s ground fielding as “pitiful and stupid”. He praised Jaiswal and said that one day he would play for India because he was hungry.

“Jaiswal will take places. He is hungry to do well. He will definitely play for India. India looked so mature. That’s because they are mature coaches.”

India won the 2018 U-19 World Cup with Rahul Dravid as head coach. Akhtar cited his example and said that if you want to take good care of your children, you have to spend money on them.

“They got India’s best middle-class batsman, Rahul Dravid, to coach the U-19 team. If you have a tall man, you have to pay him well. Here Younis Khan took the job and the circuit board got him offered one. ” Job, and then they negotiate with him. “Take Rs13 lakh and not Rs15 lakh. He said,” Take it back. Do you treat your stars like this? “

“There is Mohammad Yousuf, Younis Khan, I’m here, just ask us. We’ll help the team. Do you think if we were part of the U-19 coaching staff, the team would have played like that?” said Akhtar.