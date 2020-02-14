BBC America has officially scheduled an appointment with Villanelle and Eve for Sunday, April 26, when the third season of the critically acclaimed Killing Eve premieres has been announced via the above teaser.

New cast members for the upcoming season include Gemma Whelan (Yara Greyjoy from Game of Thrones), Pedja Bjelac (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire), Camille Cottin (Call My Agent), Steve Pemberton (Inside No. 9) and Raj Bajaj ( A Christmas Prince: The Royal Wedding), Turlough Convery (Ready Player One) and Evgenia Dodina (One Week and One Day).

Last month, the series was extended for season four, well before the show’s return to spring. Following in the footsteps of Season 1 Phoebe Waller Bridge, Season 2 Emerald Fennell, and Season 4 Suzanne Heathcote, Killing Eve continues its tradition of naming a new lead author for Season 4.

* The voice for Netflix’s anime series Masters of the Universe: Revelation includes Mark Hamill (Star Wars) as Skeletor, Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood (Supergirl) as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy the Vampire Slayer) as Teela, Diedrich Bader (American Housewife) as Trap Jaw, Tony Todd (The Flash) as Scare Glow and Kevin Conroy (Batman: The Animated Series) as Mer-Man. (You can find the full cast list here.)

* Topher Grace (That ’70s Show) will star Home Economics, ABC’s comedy pilot over three adult siblings: one in the 1 percent class, a middle class (played by Grace), and one that barely holds on ,

* Outlander’s season 5 premiere is currently available to subscribers via the Starz app and Starz On Demand before making their linear debut on Sunday, February 16.

* Fox will broadcast the Fire Fight Australia benefit concert on Saturday February 29th at 11:10 am. The special is moderated by Olivia Newton-John and includes appearances by Queen + Adam Lambert, Michael Bublé, 5SOS, Alice Cooper, k.d. long and more.

* Adrian Paul (Highlander) joined the second season of Apple TV + ‘s See as Lord Harlan, ruler of the strongest city in the kingdom, by deadline.

* Thomas Dekker (Terminator: The Chronicles of Sarah Connor), Finn Jones (Marvel’s Iron Fist) and Donald Sutherland (Trust) will play in Quibi’s drama adaptation of the film Swimming With Sharks from 1994 about a young assistant (Kiernan Shipka), who works per deadline for a studio head (Diane Kruger).

