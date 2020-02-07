She made a snake safety report so it looked “real”.



There is a video on the Internet showing an Australian reporter shivering with fear and putting a real snake around her shoulders while trying to film a report.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9HYPxvDCdj0 [/ embed]

Sarah Cawte, Channel 9 Australia reporter, made a snake safety report and had a snake around her shoulder to make it look “real”. But instead of speaking into the microphone, Cawte looks visibly petrified when the snake repeatedly attacks her microphone.

As she turned the snake safety report, Cawte managed to utter her words, but with a startled expression that showed how anxious she was. You can hear them say, “Although it’s not for everyone, snakes are usually more afraid of you than of them.”

She later said to Today, “I was only there to take a few pictures for this snake safety package. I was scared because my hand was so close to the microphone. It was very scary,” NDTV reported. “He just bit into my microphone. What if he finds my hand?”

Cawte added that the snake dealer was right, revealing “they thought it was funny”. “It calmed down and I got the shot for my package,” she said, adding that she got rid of the snake soon after.