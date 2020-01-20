Video: Prince Harry breaks the silence why he breaks royal ties - News

advertisement

The British prince Harry said he had “no other option” than to “take a step back” from his life as a member of the British royal family.

BBC spoke here at a charity event. “The decision that I made for my wife (Meghan Markle) and I to take a step back was not made lightly.”

“It was so many months of talking after so many years of challenges and I know I’m not always right, but there was really no other option in this regard.”

However, the Duke of Sussex made it clear that he and Meghan “did not run away.”

“The UK is my home and a place I love that will never change,” he said.

It is the first time Harry has been speaking in public since the announcement that the couple would give up His and Her Royal Highness (HRH) titles and no longer formally represent the Queen.

During his speech he said: “I can only imagine what you may have heard and read in recent weeks.

“So I want you to hear the truth from me as much as I can share, not as a prince or a duke, but as Harry.”

The Duke of Sussex said he would always “have the greatest respect for my grandmother, my supreme commander”.

“Our hope was to continue to serve the Queen, the Commonwealth and my military associations, but without government funding. Unfortunately, that was not possible,” he said.

“I have accepted this, knowing that it does not change who I am or how dedicated I am.”

As part of a deal that was concluded Saturday between the queen, senior royals and the couple, they will stop using their HRH titles from spring this year and withdraw from royal duties, including official military appointments.

However, the Buckingham Palace statement said that they would continue to maintain their private patronages and associations.

