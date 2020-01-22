[VIDEO] Patrick Stewart asks Whoopi Goldberg to join Star Trek: Picard

advertisement

It looks like Jean-Luc Picard will soon be sharing another drink with his favorite bartender.

Patrick Stewart, who repeats his role as Jean-Luc in “CBS All Access Star Trek: Picard”, visited The View on Wednesday with a “formal invitation” for co-host Whoopi Goldberg. In the video above, he asks her if she wants to be in Season 2 of Picard to return to her role as the mystical bartender Guinan. Goldberg giggles and hugs Stewart warmly as the crowd applauds, and when Stewart asks, “Please say yes,” she does so with a smile.

The two former co-stars are visibly excited to be working together again. Goldberg says that “Star Trek has been a great experience from start to finish,” and Stewart replies that “it was wonderful to have you, and we can’t wait to have you back with us.”

Goldberg appeared alongside Stewart as Guinan in 29 episodes of Next Generation, along with the films Star Trek: Generations and Star Trek: Nemesis. With Stewart’s TNG co-stars Brent Spiner, Jonathan Frakes and Marina Sirtis, Star Trek: Picard will be featured on CBS All Access this Thursday, January 23 – and has already been extended for the second season.

Press PLAY at the top to see the warm moment between Stewart and Goldberg, then press the comments: Are you excited to see Jean-Luc and Guinan together again?

