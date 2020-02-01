Advertisement

Pakistani citizens are trapped at the airport in RMQI, the capital of the Xinjiang region.



A group of nearly 150 Pakistani citizens who have stayed at an airport in the Xinjiang region of China in the middle of the fatal outbreak of the corona virus in the past four days appealed to the government in Islamabad, led by Imran Khan, to evacuate them.

Advertisement

Pakistani citizens, most of whom are students and their families, the rest are traders, have been trapped at the airport in RMQI, capital of the Xinjiang region, for several days as the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in China has increased Over 100 has risen to 250, which the World Health Organization is calling to declare it a global health emergency, reports Dawn News.

??????? ?? ???????? ??? ????? 4 ??? ?? ????? ???? 150 ???????? ?? ????? ?? ???? ?? ?? ?? ????? ???? ?? ???? ?? ??? ??????? ????? # DawnNews #Pakistan #china #coronarvirus pic.twitter.com/vgfpBQ9gVK

– DawnNews (@Dawn_News) January 31, 2020

They cannot leave the airport because many of them have reached the expiry date of their visas, nor can they fly home because Pakistan has suspended its flights to and from China after the outbreak.

alSo read: Pakistan should not evacuate citizens stranded in China

Tariq Rauf, a graduate student from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Shangla district who was studying in China, said in a video message to Dawn that members of the Pakistani community were stuck in RMQI because their onward flight to Pakistan had been canceled.

Accompanied by other Pakistani citizens and children in the video, Rauf said that many of their visas had expired and they were asked to stay at the airport.

He told Dawn News that Pakistani nationals had to sleep on benches at the airport and buy food with their own money.

“We are asking the Pakistani government to evacuate us from here … that is our fundamental right,” added Rauf.

After the scholar’s video went viral on social media, the Pakistani embassy contacted the citizens stuck at the airport to assure them that a hotel would be made available until their departure from China was cleared.

The development comes after Pakistan discontinued flights to and from China with immediate effect on Friday.

Advertisement