Before a single award is presented at the Oscars on Sunday, winners and losers are named on the red carpet, a glamorous gathering of jokers, little women and – let’s face it – parasites.

This year, the Academy's official pre-show will be broadcast on Twitter.

On the way to today’s ceremony, Joker leads the field with 11 nominations, while The Irishman (1917) and Once Upon A Time (each once in Hollywood) each follow closely behind with 10 nods. Other multi-nominated films include Jojo Rabbit (six), Little Women (six), Marriage Story (six), Parasite (six) and Ford v Ferrari (four).

This year’s best actress race is a six-way battle between Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johansson (marriage story), Saoirse Ronan (little women), Charlize Theron (bomb) and Renee Zellweger (Judy). The statue of the best actor goes to Antonio Banderas (pain and fame), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once upon a time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (marriage story), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker) or Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes).

And once you've looked through our gallery of the most memorable moments at the Oscars, you'll know that some of the greatest moments of the night take place before the ceremony even begins. From Cher's iconic sheer dress in 1988 to Angelina Jolie's infamous expression of brotherly love in 2000, the rug is often more entertaining than the main event.

