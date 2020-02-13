A heartbreaking video of two elderly coronavirus patients has been viralized on social media. It shows that a man diagnosed with COVID19 is feeding water and food to his wife, who is also a COVID19 patient.

I will love you forever, every day forever: An 87-year-old man diagnosed with # COVID19 was holding an IV bottle in his hand to visit his wife, also a # COVID19 patient, from the ward next door, and patiently gave her water and water food. Hope you recover soon! pic.twitter.com/LXH1AxINsU

– People’s Daily, China (@PDChina), February 12, 2020

The video shows that the man diagnosed with a novel coronavirus was holding an IV bottle in his hand to visit his wife, who is also a coronavirus patient, and to feed her water and food. When the post went viral, Twitterati fell in love with the patient and prayed for his speedy recovery.

One user wrote: “This is true love that is so beautiful to see! I wish you a speedy recovery.”

Another wrote: “It is time to find out the source of this virus once and for all so that it can be neutralized and continues to pose no risk to your people.”

“I hope that love will overcome the virus,” read one post.

One post commented, “May they go through. God bless them both.”