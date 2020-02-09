From emotionalization to sharing experiences, people have posted many reactions.



A heartbreaking video of a nurse treating coronavirus patients in China and hugging her sobbing daughter goes viral on the internet and some people get emotional too.

The video was titled “A Chinese nurse in a coronavirus hospital in Henan Province hugs her sobbing daughter in the air” by Chinese state media agency Xinhua. Tweeted. #coronavirus. “

The video shows the nurse wearing protective clothing and a face mask. She is standing a few meters from her daughter when the young girl sobs and says, “Mom, I really miss you.”

Then the mother replies: “Mom misses you too, let me hug you”, before she reaches out a hand and imitates a cuddle. When the girl asks if her mother “can get home earlier”, she tells her that she is “fighting a monster” and once the virus is defeated, “mother will be home”.

When the video went viral, social media was flooded with reactions from people. From emotionalization to sharing experiences, people have posted many reactions.

One user wrote, “This is so painful. May God help the Chinese to win this monster. Kudos to the nurse.”

Another wrote: “Touchy … I’m afraid of such a virus if it is not properly cured if such a virus dies out. I wish you all to get well soon.”

In a post it said: “Watching this video brought tears to my eyes. It is difficult for all these families. But it is not permanent. I hope that everything will go well soon.”

“I was just like the little one when my mother was a front line doctor against SARS 17 years ago,” said another post.

One user commented, “I can’t help crying when I see this scene. It is not easy for medical personnel at the front to be committed.”