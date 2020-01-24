Video: Mysterious black ring above Lahore causes panic - News
A similar black ring also appeared above Dubai.

A Twitter video of a creepy black ring of smoke hovering over Lahore, Pakistan, lets residents and users of social media guess.

The images show a perfectly round mysterious black smoke ring in the sky that prompted netizens to come up with a whole series of conspiracy theories.

The video was posted on Monday and has since been viewed more than 37,000 times, resulting in quite a buzz. Some speculated that it could have been caused by an alien spaceship, while others shared videos of similar black rings in other parts of the world, according to NDTV.

A Twitter user also posted a video of a similar black ring over the sky in Dubai.

A few weeks ago I saw something similar in Dubai at pic.twitter.com/qGl6xhgMtk

– Tariq Irfan (@Tariq_Irfan) January 21, 2020

According to The Sun, the black smoke ring can be caused by an industrial fault on the ground and the smoke ring is probably caused by a small explosion due to a circular structure. In a similar incident in 2014, a mysterious black ring in the sky above Leamington Spa in the UK was eventually converted to a firework test.

In 2012, NBC News also reported that an almost identical smoke ring was spotted over Chicago and appeared because of an electric transformer that blew up.

