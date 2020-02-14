“Mom, where have you been? Did you think of me?” said the child.



Jang Ji-sung was wearing virtual reality glasses and burst into tears when her 7-year-old daughter Na-yeon emerged from behind piles of wood in a neighborhood park, her playground, until she died of blood-related illnesses three years ago.

“Mom, where have you been? Did you think of me?” Na-yeon said and asked a constipated Jang to answer: “Always.”

Jang tried to get closer just to see her hands penetrate the virtual figure wearing her daughter’s favorite purple dress and a pink handbag with Elsa and Anna, sisters from Disney’s animated musical “Frozen”.

“I really just want to touch you once,” said Jang in a trembling voice and trembling hands. “I really missed you.”

The tearful reunion that aired last week in a documentary by South Korean broadcaster MBC was made possible by Virtual Reality Technology (VR), which Na-yeon embodied in a digital avatar modeled on a child actor and photos and memories of her Mother used.

The documentary titled “Meeting You” was very well received by many South Koreans and highlighted the growing scope of the new technology beyond gaming.

“People often think that technology is cold. We decided to take part to see if technology can comfort and warm your heart when used for people,” said Lee Hyun-suk, director of the Seoul-based VIVE Studios led the project.

Kim Jong-woo, who produced the documentary, said he focused on “remembering” Na-yeon rather than recreating it so that Jang and her family felt like their daughter had lived on.

For Jang, her last wish was to tell Na-yeon that she loved her and never forgot her.

“It is heartbreaking that her time has stopped at the age of 7,” said Jang with a weak smile. “But I was so happy to see her like this.”