It has now been confirmed that around 60,000 people suffer from the virus, the vast majority in China.



Doctors and nurses in the Chinese city of Wuhan cut their hair short or shave their heads to avoid cross-infection when treating coronavirus patients

The Chinese province in the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak reported a record increase in deaths and thousands more cases under a new diagnostic method on Thursday, raising new questions about the scale of the crisis.

Health officials in central China’s Hubei province said 242 people died on Wednesday of the flu-like virus, the fastest increase in daily numbers since the pathogen was identified in December.

The number of deaths in China from the newly discovered virus rose to 1,367, 254 more than the previous day, the National Health Commission said.

Doctors and nurses in Wuhan cut hair short or shave their heads to avoid cross-infection when treating coronavirus patients.

The new diagnostic could explain the increase in deaths, said Raina McIntyre, director of biosafety research at the University of New South Wales Kirby Institute.

“Presumably there were deaths in people who had no laboratory diagnosis but had a CT,” she told Reuters. “It is important that these are counted.”

The new tests will only be used in Hubei, officials said.

Wuhan, a city of 11 million people, is still virtually closed, and other major Chinese cities are severely restricted.