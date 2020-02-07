The fight carried 250 people.



A self-proclaimed “artist” from Canada panicked on a WestJet flight after announcing that he was infected with the corona virus.

A flight from Toronto to Jamaica had to turn around on Monday after a passenger made an “unsubstantiated coronavirus claim”. Passenger James Potok told Global News that he wanted to “make a viral video.”

According to The Verge, the Ontario Peel Police accused James Potok of mischief and violation of recognition. On the flight from Toronto to Montego Bay, the Verge CityNews quoted that the man, wearing an operating mask and a pair of gloves, told the passengers: “I I just came back from Hunan Province, the capital of the United States, coronavirus, I’m not doing so well, thanks. “

The airline was forced to reverse the fight and carry 250 people back to Toronto thanks to the antics of the “stubborn guest”.

When Potok was arrested, he said, “I was looking for a viral video. I thought it would give some kind of response, like ‘this kid is crazy’, whatever it is,” quoted The Verge Global News.

Potok operates a small YouTube channel with fewer than 1000 subscribers and has just over 200 fans on SoundCloud.

“I am an artist,” he added. “Every advertisement for me is good advertisement.”

Potok is expected to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on March 9 (local time).