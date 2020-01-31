Advertisement

The video shows an anonymous good Chinese Samaritan.



A new video shows an anonymous Chinese man who fled a police station after giving away 500 face masks to help fight the coronavirus outbreak.

According to Al Arabiya, the untested CCTV material was recorded at a police station in Anhui Province. It shows the man who runs into the station and quickly places boxes with face masks on the counter.

Man hands 500 face masks to police station in # China # coronavirus pic.twitter.com/QEg7Vz2V44

– RT (@RT_com) January 30, 2020

You see two policemen trying to chase the man, apparently to thank him for his kindness, but just to greet him if they don’t catch him.

The video has received over 66,000 views since it was uploaded, with many commentators praising his gesture and recognizing the solidarity he showed with his country.

The World Health Organization, which has its origins in the Chinese province of Wuhan, has declared the coronavirus to be a global health emergency. The virus kills almost 213 people and already infects over 10,000 people worldwide.

