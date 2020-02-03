Advertisement

A man who allegedly fled the traffic police paper checks dragged a police officer two kilometers. The policeman tried to stop the accused by jumping on the hood of his car. The video of the incident, which took place in November last year, was viralized on social media on Sunday.

A man dragged a traffic policeman onto the hood of his car. The incident happened in Delhi, we blame the whole police for less corrupt officials. But these are the situations that police officers go through every day. And what was the reason? @Dtptraffic @DelhiTrafficPol pic.twitter.com/3TDDIQzld6

– Kethan (@Kethan_) February 2, 2020

The victim’s police officer is named Sunil, who sustained injuries in the incident in the Nangloi area on the outskirts of Delhi.

According to traffic police sources in Delhi, the police checked the vehicle’s papers in Nangloi Chowk when the suspect’s car came from another side. The police said the defendant stopped, but after he slowed his car down, the man tried to escape. Then, to stop the driver, Sunil jumped on the hood of his car.

Instead of stopping the vehicle, the accused accelerated the vehicle and dragged the policeman to about two kilometers. The passenger in the car recorded the incident on his cell phone. After so many requests, the defendant allowed Sunil to settle down and then fled.

Now, after about two months, the clip went viral on social media, prompting the police to open an investigation into the matter.

