Videos show thousands of grasshoppers that darken the sky and cling to trees.



New videos from Najram in Saudi Arabia show the city infested with millions of grasshoppers, with similar infestation situations expected over the next few months.

Shared videos and pictures show thousands of insects clinging to trees and darkening the city’s sky.

???? ??????

?? ???? ??? ????? pic.twitter.com/kkEGwk6LHE

– ???? ?????? (@ 1v3xEaCmb5irNdA) April 29, 2019

The Najram community has dispatched workers to smoke the streets of the city to get rid of the swarms.

???? ?? ????? ????? ????? ?????? ?????? ??????? ? ???? ?? ?????? ??????? ??????? ? ???? # ????? _ ????? _ ????? pic.twitter.com/4NuMkMMklN

– ????? ????? ????? (@NajranM municipal) May 5, 2019

The Saudi Arabian Ministry of the Environment has warned that the swarms are expected to enter the kingdom for at least two more months. She urged citizens not to eat insects because they are contaminated by toxic pesticides.

The kingdom started the grasshopper outbreak earlier this month after the good rainfall brought Eritrea and Sudan along the Red Sea to Saudi Arabia and Egypt.

