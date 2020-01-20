advertisement

“You can physically go to your brain … and you can change things too.”

Netflix‘S “Locke & Key” The streaming service is about to adapt next month Joe Hill and Gabriel RodríguezComic series that is set to unlock February 7, 2020,

Today, Netflix invites you to take a look behind the scenes at Keyhouse, where the secrets of “Locke & Key” are brought to life – from comics to screens.

In the video that you can find below, Joe Hill, Carlton Cuse, Gabriel Rodriguez and Meredith Averill describe the journey of the television debut of this legendary comic.

For Carlton Cuse (Lost, Bates Motel) and Meredith Averill (The Haunting of Hill House), “Locke & Key” is a riddle that deals with love, loss and the unshakable ties that make up a family.

“After her father was murdered under mysterious circumstances, the three Locke siblings and their mother move to their parent company, Keyhouse, which they discover and which is full of magical keys that can be linked to their father’s death. As the Locke children explore the various keys and their unique powers, a mysterious demon awakens – and will not shy away from anything to steal them. “

