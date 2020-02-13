SIMILAR POSTS

Does Mike Baxter have what it takes to lead his wife’s political campaign to victory?

In “Last Man Standing” on Thursday (Fox, 8 / 7c), directed by serial star Tim Allen, Vanessa (Nancy Travis) officially announces her run for the state assembly – but before she does, she has to choose a campaign manager. As Mike tosses his hat into the ring, Vanessa finally goes with neighbor Carol (returning guest star Tisha Campbell), whose ideas don’t match Mike’s.

Ahead of the tenth episode of Season 8, Allen spoke to TVLine about the balancing act between directing and acting, his evolving stance, putting politics into real politics, and whether Last Man would ever try a live episode a la Die Conners ,

TVLINE | This is the third episode you directed. Was there something special about stepping behind the camera this time that differentiated the experience from previous rates that you directed?

I feel more and more comfortable … In sitcoms there is a formula (direction) and formulas can change, but it’s very difficult. I like camera shots (and) there are a few shots that I don’t want to give away because I don’t know if they made the final editing. I’m going to edit (the episode), then edit it again, then I’ll take another shot and then they’ll cut something out – sometimes it’s time, and sometimes they don’t quite match a certain camera movement.

TVLINE | How do you keep the directing process interesting for yourself while working with three cameras within a sitcom?

It’s tough. Since I’m the actor, I play geometrically all the time on the same level. You cannot change certain directions. It’s a play, so you have to get creative in your spatial movements. The only thing I can add is to let the camera move a little (more) and get it out of position. Sometimes I’ll move the set up a bit. Sometimes it works and sometimes I see that it is a little off-putting and the shot becomes a star. I don’t want that, but I want perspective. I enjoy what you (as a viewer) don’t see, and I love working with our Emmy-winning lighting director Donald A. Morgan to illuminate the background. It adds depth. It’s like a rich stew. The texture is all I have in a sitcom and I really love it.

TVLINE | When an actor steps behind the camera to direct, he’s usually a little less in the episode. But that’s not the case here …

You screwed it up. (Laughs) It was funny because before or after there was an (episode) on the blackboard that I watched and then I get (an episode) that I was in almost every scene. Everyone just sits quietly on the set and I say, “What’s going on?” “Well, you have to go in there!” And it’s like: “Oh, I have to go in there and act now. “But I love it and I really appreciate that I can do both.

TVLINE | When you’re directing, do you choose to shoot less in front of a studio audience?

No. They said, “You can do pre-shoots,” but I don’t like them. I love perform for the audience. It was a little difficult because I’m out there and Dave Cove, our deputy director, is the one who actually does it. He sets the tone once I’m in the scene and I’ve got everything set up and I have to do a few where I call action and that’s good news. But because I have a good team, (I) can actually do it quite well without actually taking control of (my) scenes.

TVLINE | As a result, Vanessa turns to Mike and Carol for advice on their campaign. What suggestions does Mike make to his wife and how do they differ from what Carol advises her to do?

(Mike) knows marketing, but he also knows his wife. And what I love about this character is that he is this tall, brave guy who is married to a woman he loves, and he has these three daughters so he’s more feminine – whether he is know or not. He wants Vanessa to be organic … Mike asks, “Who is the real person? What do you want from this (campaign)? “And Carol wants her to be someone she isn’t, and it’s a lot easier to sell. But essentially it’s about Nancy Travis, and she had to find in the Vanessa character,” What message do you want? ” is a listener and she wants to do the right thing. ((Check out an exclusive look below.)

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zUfkmc63RFc (/ embed)

TVLINE | This episode is political, but not as up to date as the show in the past. Assuming the show is extended for season 9 (which is “a sure thing”), hope to be back in mid-season in the fall so that the show can comment on the presidential election as you did in 2012 and 2016 have done?

The downside of (in the fall) is that you won’t be away for four or five weeks between (World Series), Thanksgiving, and Christmas. We all thought that (2016) would be a really fun year because Hillary Clinton was going to be president, and we thought, “Oh wow, that will be different.” And we didn’t jump on the anti-Trump thing because that The station we moved to (at Fox) was really, if not pro-Trump, is at least OK (with him). And so we could get around it and just keep going … We’ll have fun with everything that comes next.

TVLINE | Mike certainly has a few opinions that he would like to get from his chest …

(Mike) is a conservative businessman who has a large union staff, so he has both sides with whom he is dealing … and we could get around this, play along and slide over it … Any excavation that we have making fun of the government – he likes to make fun of the state of California, just like me … all excavations about kale and all that – is what a funny conservative who loves his liberal friends would joke about.

TVLINE | Another popular broadcast network sitcom, ABC’s The Conners, has just staged a live episode. Are you interested in a live episode of Last Man Standing?

We would love it. Anyone on our show would do it. We are getting closer and closer, almost live (band evening). We are so well rehearsed that we have such professionals on both sides of the SAG fence – the actors and the crew – that we could do it.