[VIDEO] Jennifer Aniston on the Friends Set - Watch Rachel Scare fans

Jennifer Aniston returned to Central Perk on Friday to brush up her Unagi skills with a group of unsuspecting Friends fans.

It all started when Aniston, who recently received a Screen Actors Guild Award for her work on Apple TV + ‘s The Morning Show, became a real television presenter by appearing for Ellen DeGeneres in her self-titled hit of the day.

“Ellen’s show is being shot on the Warner Brothers property, and I spent about 10 years doing a show called Friends,” Aniston said to her audience, eliciting a 15-hour hail of applause. “And the set is still there. It is part of the Warner Brothers Studio tour. So I thought while I’m here I’ll visit. Let’s see what happened … “

What happened was that Aniston hid behind Central Perk’s legendary orange couch and waited to jump out and surprise unsuspecting studio goers. To make things more interesting, the photographer asked fans to name their favorite friend before taking a picture. (Honestly, the fact that the first girl said her favorite friend was Ross asked me if the whole thing was written in scripts. But I’m digressing!)

Press PLAY on the video above to see Aniston scare off a bunch of people Leave a comment below with your own favorite friend. (However, be warned – if someone pops out from behind your couch after you answer, it most likely won’t be Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston, so stay alert.)

