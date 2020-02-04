Advertisement

Eight people on the ship who arrived in Yokohama Bay suffer from symptoms such as fever.



Japan has quarantined a cruise ship of 3,711 people and tested them on board for the new corona virus after being diagnosed with a disease in a former Hong Kong passenger.

Eight people on the ship who arrived in Yokohama Bay on Monday had symptoms like fever, government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said.

Several quarantine officers aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Yokohama harbor were shown on television on Monday evening to screen all 2,666 passengers and 1,045 crew members.

The move came after an 80-year-old passenger who disembarked in Hong Kong on January 25 did a positive test for the virus, killing 425 people in China.

The man “didn’t visit a medical center inside the ship while sailing with us,” cruise operator Carnival Japan said in a statement.

“According to the hospital where he is staying, his condition is stable and no infection has been found in family members who sailed with him,” the statement said.

A woman in her twenties, who was sailing on the ship with her mother, told TBS on Tuesday that all passengers were “asked to stay in their rooms to wait for virus tests.”

She said they had been waiting since Monday and had no idea when they would be tested early Tuesday.

The ship’s departure from Yokohama would be delayed by at least 24 hours until Wednesday or later, Carnival Japan said.

The cruise ship had already been quarantined on Saturday in a port in Naha, southernmost Japanese prefecture of Okinawa, and quarantine officials had issued certificates that allowed passengers and crew to land, Suga said.

A Ministry of Health official said no one on board had symptoms at the time and the case of the man who dropped out in Hong Kong was not known at the time.

But after his case surfaced, a second quarantine was organized.

“The Naha quarantine officers asked us to cancel the landing certificate and carry out a second quarantine because we cannot rule out the possibility of infection,” said the passenger, who got off in Hong Kong, tested positive.

Quarantine officers are currently reviewing the condition of everyone on board and examining clinical pictures for the new coronavirus and other infectious diseases, including malaria and dengue fever. This was announced by a second official from the Ministry of Health AFP.

The quarantine station will decide whether the ship will dock at Yokohama and land passengers on Japanese soil, taking into account WHO estimates for an incubation period of 10 days, Suga said.

Japan has since Saturday excluded foreigners who have been to Hubei in the past few weeks and passport holders issued in Hubei, the Chinese province at the epicenter of the crisis.

Arrivals that experience symptoms of the new virus can also be denied.

A total of eight foreigners have been excluded from entry so far, Suga said on Monday.

The health ministry said Monday that 20 people in Japan tested positive for the new virus, four of which showed no symptoms.

Japan has flown more than 500 citizens from Wuhan, where the corona virus originated.

