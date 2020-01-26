Video: Indians mark 71st day of the Republic with patriotic zeal - News

advertisement

Expats celebrate Sunday morning in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.



Hundreds of Indians from across the United Arab Emirates gathered in the early hours of Sunday, January 26 at the Consulate General of India in Dubai to celebrate India’s 71st Republic Day.

The Indian national flag was hoisted by the consul general from India to Dubai, Vipul, at the CGI at 7:40 am, while residents and visitors sang patriotic songs and took pictures alongside the Indian flag.

After raising the flag, Vipul greeted everyone who had gathered at the consulate and read the speech of President Ram Nath Kovind to the nation. The address was followed by a cultural show.

After the festivities at the consulate, hundreds of Indian High School students and parents gathered on the school grounds for the annual R-Day parade.

Expats celebrate Sunday # 71stRepublicDay at the Consulate General of Dubai in Dubai #RepublicDayIndia @cgidubai

(KT / Juidin Bernarrd) pic.twitter.com/wF0DCLbDdf

– Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) January 26, 2020

Based on President Kovind’s speech, Vipul said that the foundations of a good education system were built in ancient times, with the establishment of major universities such as Nalanda and Takshashila.

Consul General of India Vipul addresses expats on # 71stRepublicDay @cgidubai on India on Sunday #RepublicDayIndia

(KT / Juidin Bernarrd) pic.twitter.com/kIyZlYMlVy

– Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) January 26, 2020

Celebrations in Abu Dhabi

71st India #RepublicDay celebrations at @IndembAbuDhabi

(KT / Ryan Lim) pic.twitter.com/qEEmOoBHrt

– Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) January 26, 2020

“In India, knowledge has always been considered more valuable than power, fame or wealth. In our tradition, educational institutions are respected as temples of learning. When our country was pushed backward after long colonial rule, the education that emerged was like a road towards empowerment. “

