A husband in Ajman helped his wife, who was in labor and could not reach the hospital, give birth to a baby at home. The doctors directed the husband what to do and gave him first aid instructions over the phone with the support of the National Ambulance.

National ambulance crews said on Saturday they responded to a call for a woman in Ajman to go into labor and about to give birth.

The National Ambulance Communications Center (ACC) received the call last Thursday at 6:47 a.m. It was from the husband who said that his wife had suddenly gone to work and wanted to give birth in her house in Ajman. The man said the baby’s head had already come out and he could see it.

Two ambulances with a crew and a reaction unit were immediately sent to the woman’s house.

At the same time, the team informed the hospital emergency department of the case and estimated time of arrival to ensure the smooth delivery of the mother and child and provide them with adequate medical care upon arrival.

The answering machine called the husband and gave him instructions for first aid to help him cope with the current situation and to ensure the safety of the wife and baby until the rescue team arrived.

The baby couldn’t wait to get to the hospital, and a few minutes after receiving the call, the mother gave birth to her boy with the help of her husband, officials from the National Ambulance said.

On arrival, the paramedics found when the newborn was in his mother’s arms. The team immediately looked after the mother and child, and both were safely taken to the Sheikh Khalifa Hospital in Ajman to receive appropriate medical care.

Pregnant women have been advised to see a doctor regularly and follow their instructions regarding their expected delivery date, actual signs and symptoms of childbirth, to reduce the likelihood of a sudden birth and to avoid the associated risks of childbirth outside the hospital environment.

Ismail Sebugwaawo