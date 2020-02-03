Advertisement

Google’s 90-second ad is one of the few ads this year that doesn’t use humor or celebrities.



The Super Bowl gave the technology giants the opportunity, after a year of bipartisan scrutiny by federal and state legislators to determine whether they were misusing their market power, to spread a positive, if not necessarily encouraging, mood about their brands.

Google took a lurid approach by announcing that an older widower was using Google’s voice assistant and photo album features to evoke memories of his wife.

The ad was inspired by the grandfather of a Google employee and seemed to leave an impression on the game viewers – not to mention at least one legislator who took a close look at the technology giants.

“I saw Google’s (hash) SuperBowl ad and cried,” tweeted Californian Democrat US MP Ted Lieu. “Didn’t even know that an ad could do that.”

It has been a somewhat risky approach for Google given the increasing concerns about consumer privacy. Despite its harshness, it depended on viewers not thinking much about or thinking about how Google would sell ads that the narrator was looking for on the web.

“Google will remember you after you and your whole family and friends are dead,” tweeted actor Joel Heyman.

