Photo: Twitter, Joey Charpentier

An intense explosion that could be felt for many kilometers erupted on Friday morning around 4:30 AM in West Houston.

Video from the doorbell camera captures a moment of intense explosion in western Houston

The video of a resident of a West Houston resident captured the moments of the explosion. The video shows a fast flash of light that illuminates the sky just before a fire breaks out in the distance. The explosion took place at the Watson Grinding warehouse near 4525 Gessner.

The owner of Watson Grinding informed the authorities that it was an explosion of propylene gas. One employee is now missing and one resident is admitted to the hospital after the explosion. Firefighters assess others on the spot.

A team of hazardous substances was on site to investigate a chemical explosion. Watson Grinding was fined around $ 8,000 in 2013 for violations of hazardous energy control and wiring problems, data show. It was re-inspected in 2015 and no violations were found.

