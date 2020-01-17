Video | Football players enter bleachers to give flowers to grandmothers with cancer

advertisement

PENSACOLA, Florida – When Frank Calderon’s team recently entered the field in a high school football game, he made a detour to the stands.

It was Pensacola Catholic’s last big game, but his thoughts were with his grandmother Amparo. Amparo fights cancer and Frank takes care of her.

Frank gave flowers and a hug to Amparo before saying “I love you” in a video that won the Internet and social media. Frank wore pink socks and a pink headband, indicating Amparo’s struggle.

“The family always comes first,” said Frank. “We have been very close since I was born. She was always there for me.”

Pensacola Catholic won that night and ended the season unbeaten. Meanwhile, Frank Amparo is still helping her win her fight.

“I know that she is a strong woman,” said Frank. “She hit it as soon as I think she can hit it again.”

