Netizens praised the fishermen for their conservation efforts.



A group of Kerala fishermen are praised for letting go of an endangered whale shark after realizing what they have caught.

According to NDTV, the fishermen from Kozhikode quickly cut their nets and let the creature back into the sea.

Fishermen from Kozhikode, #Kerala, release an endangered #Whale shark. Respect! We should celebrate their actions. Please RT! Make them heroes!

– InSeason Fish (@InSeasonFish) January 28, 2020

A video posted on Twitter shows about seven fishermen working to rope the beaten fish into the sea. The video has been viewed more than 32,000 times since its release.

The video was posted by InSeason Fish, a conservation group that aims to educate local fishermen about sustainable fishing practices.

According to the Wildlife Trust of India, whale sharks were included in Schedule I of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act in 2001. This species was therefore awarded the highest level of protection in the country.

