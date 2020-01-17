Video: Emirati vlogger falls in love with Pakistan during visit - News

advertisement

“One of the greatest lessons I learned during this trip is not always believing what the media tells you about a country or a community.”



Khalid Al Ameri is a popular travel vlogger and social media sensation from the UAE that sees little things in a different light and shares insightful and itchy videos.

His last travel destination was Pakistan and Al Ameri seems to be completely struck by his people and beauty. He documents his time in Pakistan and reveals that he is “in love with Pakistan and its incredible people”.

The video shows Al Ameri that he travels through Islamabad, goes to shopping malls, prays in the Faisal mosque, eats local kebabs and even visits snowy mountains. According to reports in Tribune.com.pk, the Arab-Scottish vlogger endorsed the video “The Truth About Pakistan” and indicated how “surprised” he was about the country.

He says in his video: “One of the greatest lessons I learned during this trip is not always believing what the media tell you about a country or a community, visit it yourself, watch it yourself and more often than not be surprised by the kindness, beauty and hospitality that you will experience. “

Al Ameri said that when he told people that he was traveling to Islamabad, everyone had their perception of what this city would look like. “But I can tell you one thing about their perception, it is completely different from the reality I saw today,” he added.

Al Ameri and his wife Salama, who is often seen with him in his videos, will also visit Lahore and Karachi.

