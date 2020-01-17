[VIDEO] Dynasty Season 3 Episode 9 - Elaine Hendrix, Alexis Interview

advertisement

When Dynasty’s third season resumes tonight (The CW, 9 / 8c), Alexis Carrington Colby will have a new take that fits her new face.

“(The producers) encouraged me to do it myself, and I was,” Elaine Hendrix told TVLine. I really think about what drives Alexis. She is a survivor and loves her children. With these two elements alone, she will do anything to anyone anytime, anywhere. ‘

Although Hendrix made her Dynasty debut technically at the end of the fall finale, today’s episode gives the audience – and Fallon, as you can see in TVLine’s exclusive look above – a better idea of ​​what to expect from Alexis in its final form.

“I always go back to the word unscrupulously,” she says. “I’m just ready to be unscrupulous. I recently posted online how Khaleesi got the right idea for Game of Thrones. I’m ready to burn everything down.”

As for the true nature of the sudden relationship between Alexis and Jeff Colby – their new husband! – Hendrix says that you will probably get a different story, “depending on who you ask and what POV you come from. You announce to the world that they love each other, but of course nobody believes them. Personally, I think they do really cares about Jeff. “

Hendrix also wants to clarify a few things that concern Alexis and Jeff: “People on the internet continue to call him their son, and I ask, ‘He’s not their son! ‘Blake always knew he was related to Jeff, but Alexis never knew – and she is not related to him. “She also says that while this marriage alludes to Alexis’ association with Cecil Colby about the original dynasty, she keeps her fingers crossed that history does not repeat itself:” Cecil dies in the original! I love Sam Adegoke so I really hope Jeff doesn’t do the same. ‘

Then click PLAY in the video above to take an exclusive look at Alexis’ uncomfortable encounter with Fallon Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

