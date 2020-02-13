These currencies were approximately 4.5 million rupees in Indian currency.



A video clip to intercept currencies from different countries is circulating on the Internet. It shows security personnel cracking peanuts, opening sealed biscuit packs and digging them into oily pieces of meat to get a selection of Saudi rial, Qatari rial, Kuwaiti dinar, Omani rial and euro neatly wrapped and wrapped.

These currencies total around Rs 45 lakh (Rs4.5 million) in Indian currency.

The CISF tweeted the interception video with the headline: “Vigilant # CISF personnel arrested a passenger, Mr. Murad Alam, who was carrying a large volume of foreign currency worth approximately INR 45 lakh with peanuts, biscuit packages and other edible items carried his luggage @ IGI Airport, Delhi. The passenger was handed over to customs. “

According to an official statement, the CISF said the passenger Murad Ali was flying to Dubai.

When the post went viral on the internet, Twitterati flooded social media with its reactions.

One user wrote: “This is notoriously innovative in a completely bad way.”

One user remarked, “It doesn’t matter how much money I will make … I will never be able to put in so much effort.”