The Dubai City Council has added additional green spaces and entertainment areas to Hatta Hill Park.

The park is located near the Hatta Dam and extends over 63,000 square meters. It lies in the middle of the Hatta Hills and offers a breathtaking view of the surrounding Hajar Mountains.

It has plenty of playgrounds for kids and designated picnic and BBQ areas, making it the perfect place for a family outing. The hiking trails, the running track, the training area, the soccer field and the basketball court make it ideal for those who also want to stay active.

The park was originally open to the public in 2009 and is approximately an hour and a half drive from Dubai.