According to the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), a new technology with which electric vehicles can be charged on the go is being tested in Dubai.

In the Dubai Silicon Oasis, a power grid under a 60 m long road charges vehicles.

“The RTA has tested an electric vehicle and bus this way and the results have proven to be a highly efficient wireless charging system comparable to charging cables and the electromagnetic level on board was within the accepted global range,” said Mattar Mohammed Al Tayer. Director General and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the RTA. “It enables the vehicle to operate smoothly without stopping at charging stations. Embedded under the street, the technology is invisible and as such has no impact on the city’s visual pollution. It also does not hinder the movement of people and vehicles (unlike) Cable chargers for on the go. “

The RTA worked with the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) and the Dubai Silicon Oasis to implement the project using SMFIR (Shaped Magnetic Field In Resonance) technology.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director of Dewa, said the initiative will help increase the number of electric vehicles in Dubai. “The Dewa has installed over 240 electric vehicle charging stations across Dubai. We plan to increase this number to 300 by the end of 2020.”

