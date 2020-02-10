CLEARWATER, Fla. – An enchanting interaction between two very different species that were captured in front of the camera now captures the hearts.

On February 2, Leo, the 2-year-old service dog, went on a trip to an aquarium in Florida.

There he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the glass, Hope couldn’t stop staring at Leo, who seemed very pleased and intrigued by her company.

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among enthusiastic beach goers in Australia

The two of them brought their faces to the window more than once and just sat there smiling at each other.

The puppy’s owner wrote on Instagram that Leo Hope “LOVED” and the two communicated “sweetly”.

She told Storyful, “It seemed to me that my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating with each other. At first Leo had no idea what he was looking at and looked a bit startled.”

She went on to say that “the most incredible thing happened” when Leo looked at the dolphin and immediately became calm.

Watch the video above and see for yourself!

Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All rights reserved.