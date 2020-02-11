SIMILAR POSTS

Knowing that we are not approaching the end of Danai Gurira’s run as Michonne on The Walking Dead in any way, shape, or shape appears to reduce the fear we feel when we expect the beloved heroine to be copied. Do you think we’re exaggerating? Just try the scary new trailer that AMC released Tuesday for the season 10 second half without getting a lump in your throat.

Most of the time, the promo is more about shivering than sobbing. Alpha, the Bonkers leader of the bad guys, intones about the images of our protagonists marching into battle with the whispering walkers and their “guards”: “Can you see into the light beyond the darkness?” It’s beautiful, pure … and I’ll meet you there. “

Who she is talking to is not clear. But then the trailer tears our hearts with a shot of Michonne’s damned daughter, Judith, with a shattered expression and a tear that rolls down her cheek. Suddenly we are very afraid to know who Alpha invites “into the light”.

When The Walking Dead returns from its winter break on Sunday, February 23 (9 / 8c), according to the network, our survivors are “trapped – some in the confines of a cave full of hikers … others, in a spiral of suspicion and sadness”, a double strike from Alpha, who now has the former chief redeemer, Negan, in their ranks. “With the Whisper War, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice everything to find a way to silence the Whisperers once and for all. Otherwise, Alpha will ensure that they face a certain doom. “

What do you think, TWD fans? Based on the trailer, do you think Michonne will survive the season? In the video above, press PLAY to watch it, then press the comments with your predictions.