Advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

What the hell ?! Charmed welcomes Azura Skye’s character back in today’s episode (The CW, 8 / 7c), but as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive foretaste, she won’t be able to stop by for a tea. (Honestly, we haven’t been scared of a hospital since season two of Scream Queens.)

Maybe a little context could help for this clip. According to the episode’s official synopsis, “A mysterious SOS call from Whitelighter Helen pulls Harry, Mel, Macy, and Maggie into a dangerous conflict with Darklighter Helen.”

Advertisement

So here’s the question: is Helen – any version of her at all – responsible for all the bloody corpses that Harry discovered in the video above? It would certainly not be the first time that the Vera Vaughn sisters had been betrayed by someone with a friendly face. (Confession: Thanks to this poor charity, we’re still working on our trust issues.)

In the meantime, Macy is taking drastic measures to reignite the power of the three. Based on the promo for today’s episode, we’re assuming that these “drastic measures” affect Macy, who asks Abigael to eliminate her demonic powers.

Click PLAY in the video above to get a first look at Charmed tonight Leave a comment below with your thoughts.

Advertisement