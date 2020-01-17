advertisement

The future has arrived in a newly released trailer for the fourth and final season of Brockmire, which premiered at IFC on Wednesday March 18.

The upcoming farewell run jumps “10 years into the future of Jim’s life and that of all other characters,” showrunner Joel Church-Cooper previously told TVLine. “Amanda Peet (is back) has five episodes, so it’s really a return to the dynamism of Jules and Jim, but it’s different because both people have changed and have been without each other for a long time … Charles is back, Jules is back and it is I feel like you have seen a whole story when you tell the stories from season 1 to season 4. “

Are you ready for more current nuggets? Good…

* AMC’s Quiz – a three-part drama about 2001 Who will be a millionaire? Fraud scandal in the UK with Matthew Macfadyen (succession), Michael Sheen (The good fight) and Sian Clifford (fleabag) – will air on three consecutive evenings starting Monday, May 25th, at 9 / 8c.

* Meryl Streep will premiere the animated short film Here We Are: Notes for Living on Planet Earth by Apple TV + on Friday, April 17. The speakers are also Chris O’Dowd (Get Shorty), Ruth Negga (Preacher) and Jacob Tremblay (Zimmer).

* Hulu has released a trailer for Normal People, a half-hour drama based on Sally Rooney’s novel about “the delicate but complicated relationship between Marianne (gentleman Jacks Daisy Edgar-Jones) and Connell (newcomer Paul Mescal) from the end of the year Schooling in a small town west of Ireland until she graduated from Trinity College. “The series will premiere this spring.

* AMC has released a full length trailer for Shipments from elsewherewith Jason Segel, Sally Field, André Benjamin, Eve Lindley and Richard E. Grant, premiere on Sunday March 1st at 10.9.

