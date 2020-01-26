Video: Boeing 777X jetliner completes first flight - News

advertisement

The 777X is expected to be operational in 2021.



Boeing Company successfully organized the first flight of the world’s largest twin-engine jetliner on Saturday in anticipation of the crisis over its smallest model, the grounded 737 MAX.

The 777X, a larger version of the 777 mini-jumbo, landed at 2:00 pm (2,200 GMT) in historic Boeing Field outside of Seattle after a debut that began nearly four hours earlier at the updated Boeing assembly lines north of the city.

The decision to take advantage of a hole in the clouds to start the months of testing needed before the jet can carry passengers came after two attempts had to be postponed due to strong winds.

“It’s a proud day for us,” said Stan Deal, the director of Boeing’s commercial aircraft unit.

While the 252-foot-long aircraft – the longest commercial jet by a sideburn – came to a halt before waiting for VIPs, rows of undelivered 737 MAX were in the neighborhood in memory of the crisis that has engulfed Boeing since last year. lay on the ground.

The first Boeing # 777X is in flight. After a few hours of flying, the jet will land at Boeing Field in Seattle, Washington.

Follow the flight here: https://t.co/ekfjglCcb7 pic.twitter.com/XRTetREL4M

– Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 25, 2020

“It made all of our employees once again proud of who we are and what we are going to do, by operating a brand new aircraft that will change the world again,” Deal said.

The aircraft is the largest of two versions planned by Boeing and will be officially named 777-9, but is better known under its development code, 777X.

Features include folding wing tips – designed to fit its carbon wings in the same parking spaces as previous models – and the world’s largest commercial engines from General Electric, wide enough to swallow a 737 MAX hull.

FAA COOPERATION

Congratulations to our customers and # 777X team for today’s safe and successful flight, the first of many for the 777X as we continue our rigorous testing program.

Continue the journey with us, sign up here for updates: https://t.co/n7t9Os5Q6Y pic.twitter.com/rawf73V6x5

– Boeing Airplanes (@BoeingAirplanes) January 25, 2020

Although he has an eye for hundreds of sales this decade, Boeing’s new 406-seater has to overcome barriers from regulators and buyers.

The 777X becomes the first large aircraft to be certified because the role of software errors in two fatal 737 MAX crashes gave rise to accusations of friendly relationships between Boeing and the Federal Aviation Administration and stricter supervision.

The FAA has promised to ensure that the 777X assessment is rigorously carried out, while starting customer Emirates wants the plane to be ‘hell on earth’ during the test to ensure that it is safe and meets the expectations of the performance.

Boeing’s main test pilot, who co-piloted Saturday’s sortie, said it would work closely with regulators.

“We are going to follow the normal processes that we always follow and work with the FAA and they go hand in hand with us,” Craig Bomben told reporters.

“We have taken the time to prepare the aircraft for the flight test, so I think we are successfully and quickly going through flight tests and getting certified to FAA standards.”

The 777X is expected to be commissioned in 2021, a year later than originally planned due to development issues.

It will compete with the Airbus A350-1000, which can seat around 360 passengers. Large twinjets are steadily moving the older four-engine Boeing 747 and soon to be purchased Airbus A380.

Experts nevertheless mention concerns about demand from the entire body due to overcapacity and economic weakness. Airlines have canceled more than twice as many large jets as they ordered last year, according to Rob Morris, head of consultancy at British Ascend by Cirium.

Although Boeing says it has sold 309,777X – worth $ 442 million each at list prices – many in the industry have questioned the dependence on Middle Eastern airlines that are scaling back orders.

“In the longer term, they need more than those guys for that plane. They need the big network companies to find routes that it works on,” says Aengus Kelly, CEO of lease giant AerCap.

