Video: Boat catches fire in Dubai Marina - News

On Friday morning, a fire broke out on a boat in Dubai Marina.

No victims have been reported so far. According to the witnesses, the emergency services rushed to the stage.

Residents went to social media to share the videos and photos of the incident.

today I woke up with a burning odor that apparently came from a yacht in the marina … good news was not mine, bad news wind brings the smell directly to my building ???? thank goodness it was empty so nr1 was injured ???? pic.twitter.com/4PJTJw6QMo

– amy ?? (on / off) (@jminsdimples) January 24, 2020

Please tell me you didn’t take the Walters yacht? @TheLipstickMUI @YHStudiosDXB ???? Now at the marina !! @Hickyparma @sayedhash pic.twitter.com/FhmbAxXRxr

– North & Midlands Racing Club (@NorthRacingClub) January 24, 2020

Questa mattina ci si segeglia all’urto di AL FUOCO! Un colpo al cuore, ma fortunatamente era solo uno yacht parcheggiato in Marina. ?? # DubaiMarina #FireMarina pic.twitter.com/Phx1aFIkeI

– Martina (@MartiCst) January 24, 2020

Further details are expected.

